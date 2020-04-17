A Lichfield-based retailer says it is relaxing the majority of buying restrictions on products in its stores.

Central England Co-op joined other retailers in limiting the amount of each items shoppers could purchase at the start of the outbreak.

The move came after shops saw shelves stripped of a number of good as panic-buying took hold.

But the company said it would now remove the two per customer limit on all items except for:

Baby milk

Hand wash

Household cleaning products

Tinned vegetables, fish and meat

Pasta

Flour

Eggs

It said that some of its stores could add or remove restrictions if demand rises and stock levels fall.

Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op chief executive, said: