Volunteers delivering essential supplies to people in Lichfield during the coronavirus lockdown have been boosted by a donation of protective equipment.

Members of the Lichfield Lions junior football club have mobilised themselves to ensure vulnerable residents are not without food and medication.

And they have now been provided visors by The Hart School in Rugeley.

The school has been making the protective items for key workers and volunteers.

The school has also launched an online fundraising page to help provide more equipment.

Vice principal Rachael Sandham said:

“We really have been blown away by the generosity of everybody which saw us hit our GoFundMe target in less than 24 hours and over £4,000 in just over a week. “We have been inundated with requests for the face shields and we will be working our way through them daily. “As a result of so much community generosity we have decided to extend the campaign and increase the amount and we hope that we can manufacture a total of 10,000 face shields to support our heroic workers.” Rachael Sandham, The Hart School

Lichfield Lions volunteers have also been donated protective gloves by the local branch of Tyre City, while Prescription Care Services have handed over masks and sanitiser.

The group have already helped more than 600 residents to access essential items.

Anyone needing help from Lichfield Lions can call 01543 401391 or email lichfieldlions@outlook.com.