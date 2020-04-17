An appeal has been launched after a man was attacked with a wooden fence post in Lichfield.

Officers were called to Common Lane in Fradley at around 3.40pm yesterday (16th April).

A 39-year-old man with serious injuries to his arm was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are now analysing CCTV in the area and are seeking witnesses.

Anyone with any information can message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 408 of 16 April, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.