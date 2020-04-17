As well as offering readers the chance to comment on our articles, we are also opening up the opportunity for residents to give their views on a broader range of topics affecting Lichfield. In our Your views section, we’ll feature some of the emails we regularly get sent by people from across the district discussing local issues.

I would like to propose that the area on the Birmingham Road that is currently becoming a wasteland be turned into a public space reflecting on the coronavirus crisis.

It should be a memorial to people lost and hurt by COVID-19 – but it should also look forward to hope and recovery.

There should be public gardens in tribute to the people who have kept everything going; the NHS, shop workers, volunteers, pharmacists, the Lichfield Food Bank, the police, council workers, firefighters and many more.

There should be places of quiet contemplation and public places where people can come together to meet and places to perform.

Anyone and everyone should be allowed to offer a design for a whole section or even a tiny space.

Judges should be drawn from the people the space is dedicated to.

Sue Atkins

