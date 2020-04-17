A Lichfield travel agency is finding new ways to help people explore the world during lockdown.

g The coronavirus outbreak has hit the travel industry hard as restrictions ground flights and shut destinations.

But RB Collection, based at Boley Park, is launching the Travel from Home Series to offer people the chance to still explore some of their favourite destinations.

The sessions will involve live webinars with question and answer sessions covering a range of destinations around the globe.

Joint managing director Nathan Collins said:

“We have always held popular client evenings where we report back on our trips and welcome guest speakers. “Our last one was planned for March on Sri Lanka and India, but sadly it had to be cancelled. “So we thought we would move the format online so clients can join us from the safety and comfort of their own home. “It is just one of the ways we can stay in touch with them, many of whom would normally drop in for a chat regularly which of course we very much miss.” Nathan Collins, RB Collection

“Support the livelihoods that rely on tourism”

With the worldwide travel restrictions seeing no current travel, RB Collection – which celebrated its 35th anniversary on 1st April – says it is currently arranging to move trips to new dates for customers.

“It wasn’t exactly the way we had planned to celebrate our 35th year of being on Boley Park, but it was certainly a real morale booster to the team and great for Alan who started the business in 1985 to see all the kind words of support from clients on our Facebook page.” “Most clients are happy to support the communities and livelihoods that rely on tourism by postponing their trips to 2021. “This is great news for all involved as it been such a damaging situation. “We have also been taking new enquiries to book special trips for next year so clients have something to look forward to.” Nathan Collins, RB Collection

The first Travel at Home webinar will be held on 30th April at 2pm and will focus on India. It will feature a guest expert and a chance to ask questions.

People can sign up on the RB Collection website.