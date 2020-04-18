More than 7,000 staff at a Lichfield-based retailer are to get a bonus in their pay packet to thank them for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis.
Central England Co-op said it would reward 7,400 workers for supporting communities and helping to keep shelves stocked during the COVID-19 outbreak.
All frontline staff will receive an extra week’s pay in June, as well as seeing their in store discount doubled to 20% until the end of the same month
Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op chief executive, said:
“Our colleagues have been doing a tremendous job ensuring our communities continue to have access to vital essentials and services during this uncertain time.
“Our teams in food stores and distribution have worked around the clock to ensure that our stores stay open and communities can stay safe while getting the food they need.
“Our funeral colleagues have been there for the families of loved ones in our care.
“This is why, in the spirit of co-operation, we are rewarding colleagues on the frontline in our stores, distribution hubs and funeral homes with one week’s extra pay in June in recognition of their phenomenal support.
“This reward is just one of the ways we are saying thank you and showcasing the importance of our frontline workers in helping keep our communities safe and supported.”Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op
