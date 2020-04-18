More than 7,000 staff at a Lichfield-based retailer are to get a bonus in their pay packet to thank them for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

Central England Co-op said it would reward 7,400 workers for supporting communities and helping to keep shelves stocked during the COVID-19 outbreak.

All frontline staff will receive an extra week’s pay in June, as well as seeing their in store discount doubled to 20% until the end of the same month

Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op chief executive, said:

Debbie Robinson