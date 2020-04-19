The manager of a Lichfield clothing shop has helped launch a group producing scrubs for staff on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus.

Charlotte Allen, manager of the Fortescues store on Dam Street, is part of the newly-formed Staffordshire Scrub Hub.

It sees volunteers sewers transforming rolls of fabric into uniform for healthcare workers.

They are then being distributed across Staffordshire.

Charlotte said:

“After starting the Staffordshire Scrub Hub, we have been inundated with emails, orders and volunteers. “We managed to get a good supplier of NHS grade fabric, so we have set about allocating scrub orders to our small, but mighty group of local sewing volunteers. “In less than 48 hours we have manufactured 43 full sets of scrubs which we are very proud of.” Charlotte Allen, Fortescues

The group are fundraising to purchase more material via an online fundraising page which has already seen more than £2,600 donated.