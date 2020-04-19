More than 80 people have registered to volunteer to help people in Burntwood during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Burntwood Be A Friend group was launched by local organisations in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Since the group launched at the end of March, more than 80 volunteers have registered, with more than 100 requests for help being answered.

The group also operates a daily helpline – 01543 524224 – between 10am and midday.

As well as answering requests for help, volunteers are also making checks by phone to ensure vulnerable residents are okay.

“This has been an example of fantastic partnership working, a passionate team of volunteers and wonderful community spirit thriving in Burntwood.” Burntwood Be A Friend spokesperson

For more information or to volunteer to help, email burntwoodbeafriend@gmail.com.