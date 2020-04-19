Police are warning people in Lichfield and Burntwood to be on their guard against potential bogus callers during the coronavirus outbreak.
Staffordshire Police say predictions are that such crimes will rise in the coming weeks with more elderly and vulnerable residents confined to their homes.
Superintendent Tom Chisholm said it was important people carried out checks on anyone visiting their properties.
“We are asking people to be vigilant if they are approached at their home by anyone offering trade services or claiming to be from an organisation.
“Always ask for identification and if you are not expecting anyone and they don’t have an appointment do not let them into your home.
“Ensure all valuables and money are kept in a safe location.
“Local residents are encouraged to contact the police immediately if they have any suspicions about doorstep callers.”
