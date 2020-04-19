A volunteer is taking part in a virtual fun run to raise money for a group aiming to restore a canal in Lichfield.

Christine Howles, communication director for Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust, is aiming to run 50km by the end of April.

She is asking people to donate to help drive her towards her target.

“All the trust’s fundraising events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown so money will be tight. “I’m taking part in the This Girl Runs Virtual Fun Run and have committed to run 50km by the end of April. “I’ve hit 25km so now need extra motivation to get to the 50km mark. “Your contribution will help me keep on running and reach that – it will also make an impact to the trust. “Whether you donate £5 or more, every little bit helps.” Christine Howles, Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust

This Girl Runs, which has a branch based in Lichfield, build local friendly run clubs for beginner and improver runners, helping women to get off the couch and into their local parks and community.

To donate to Christine’s cause, visit the Facebook page or via the online fundraising page.