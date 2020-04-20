A Burntwood councillor says he hopes a local cemetery will soon reopen after it was shut because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite the Government saying it wanted local authorities to keep parks and cemeteries open, the gates of Burntwood Cemetery currently remain locked.

Burntwood Town Council said it would await further guidance on social distancing measures before reopening the site.

Cllr Wai-Lee Ho

But Cllr Wai Lee Ho said he hoped the cemetery would open sooner rather than later.

“I do hope this decision changes after the Government said cemeteries must remain open. “Grieving is such an important part of losing someone – let us say goodbye.” Cllr Wai Lee Ho

In a statement, the town council explained why it had not reopened the site.