The chairman of Burntwood Town Council says she would be keen to see more use of digital technology for future meetings.

It comes after the authority held a first official online gathering of councillors since coronavirus forced all physical meetings to be axed.

The Burntwood councillors utilised online meeting software to host the sessions.

Diane Evans

Cllr Diane Evans said:

“I was pleased to chair the first virtual meeting of Burntwood Town Council, which was very successful and all councillors were able to participate in the items under discussion. “Maybe this could be the future for some council meetings, if there are circumstances which prohibit or make it impossible to hold meetings in the same format that we have done for decades.” Cllr Diane Evans, Burntwood Town Council

The town council was forced to cancel all meetings following the COVID-19 outbreak.

But the Coronavirus Act 2020 has now given local authorities the power to hold virtual meetings instead.

The council said it was now looking at whether other committees could meet using the digital space.

The next meeting to be held virtually is the full council meeting on 13th May.