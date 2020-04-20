Burntwood Cemetery will remain closed for the time being, despite calls for such sites to reopen.
The Government has called on local authorities to ensure cemeteries and parks remain open
But the facility in Burntwood has been closed since earlier this month.
In a statement, Burntwood Town Council said it was awaiting the formal guidance from the Government before reopening the site.
“Over the weekend the Government indicated that it wanted cemeteries to be re-opened to the public.
“The Government has promised to provide further advice on how that should be facilitated while ensuring rules of social distancing are maintained.
“The town council is monitoring the situation and will follow the Government’s new advice as soon as it is issued.
“For the time being however the cemetery will remain closed.”
Therefore why is the Town Council awaiting formal guidance when it is clear what the Government guidelines are?
Do they fear that if it is opened hoards of people will be gathering and partying?
Come on use your common sense! You are allowed to make decisions.
The only people that will visit will be those that want to continue showing respect to their dearly departed and placing flowers on their graves, and I’m sure they will comply with distancing guidelines.
I visited my parents grave in Lichfield on Easter Sunday and there was one other person there.
Seems sensible to await the full guidance. This is such a fluid situation that it makes sense to wait a little longer and make sure everything is done by the book.
After all, if you opened up straight away and then it turned out certain things were overlooked it is likely many people would criticise you for getting it wrong.
Not so much damned if you do and damned if you don’t at the moment. More like you cannot please anyone, about anything, at any time.
