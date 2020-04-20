Four groups in Lichfield have been handed a share of a £7,500 funding pot to ensure their community work can continue during the coronavirus.

Woodhouse Farm and Garden CIC, Whittington Community Computer Group, St Giles Hospice and The Fuse Festival were awarded the money by the Central England Co-op’s community dividend fund.

The donation is designed to help ensure the COVID-19 outbreak does not bring community activities to a halt.

The fund paid:

£2,800 to Woodhouse Farm and Garden CIC to support refurbishment work to allow it to provide fruit and vegetables to the community.

£2,200 to the Fuse Festival to allow it to provide music and community arts events once the pandemic is over.

£1,000 for Whittington Community Computer Group to help fight loneliness and isolation amongst the older generation.

£1,500 to allow St Giles Hospice to continue fundraising work.

Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op chief executive, said:

“We are delighted that these great projects and good causes have been handed a grant that will allow them to continue their fantastic work in the community at this uncertain time. “Community dividend fund grants like this showcase how by being a member and shopping at your local Central England Co-op store allows us as a Society to continue to invest and fund vital projects in the area.” Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op

Grants of between £100 and £5,000 are handed out every three months to a wide range of applicants. For more details visit the Central England Co-op website.