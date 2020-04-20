A water company is reminding residents in Lichfield and Burntwood to respect social distancing rules when they see workers.

South Staffs Water has seen its employees classified as essential workers during the coronavirus.

It means staff will still be carrying out essential work to maintain water supplies.

But while the workers are adhering to social distancing, the company said an increasing number of locals were not.

Pete Aspley, wholesale director at South Staffs Water, said: