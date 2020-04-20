A water company is reminding residents in Lichfield and Burntwood to respect social distancing rules when they see workers.
South Staffs Water has seen its employees classified as essential workers during the coronavirus.
It means staff will still be carrying out essential work to maintain water supplies.
But while the workers are adhering to social distancing, the company said an increasing number of locals were not.
Pete Aspley, wholesale director at South Staffs Water, said:
“We’re continuing to work around the clock to provide safe drinking water as normal.
“This means our staff are out and about fixing leaks, replacing ageing pipework, testing water quality or dealing with emergencies.
“We do love talking to customers but we’d like to remind everyone to stay two metres away – for guidance, that’s the length of one of our barriers.
“If people can do that then we will all stay safe, protect each other and the NHS.”Pete Aspley, South Staffs Water
