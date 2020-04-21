An appeal has been launched to help raise money for the next stage of the restoration of the Lichfield Canal.

The land for the rerouted section alongside Falkland Road has been transferred to the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust.

It comes after the installation of a new bridge carrying the cross city railway line brought forward plans to build a tunnel for the canal.

A bank is being built alongside Falkland Road, which will be supported by steel sheet piling.

Piling with an embossed tag

“The first £5,000 of an expected total of over £20,000 has already been raised, and now – while other sources of revenue have dried up because of the coronavirus lockdown – the trust is offering a rare opportunity for supporters to be publicly recognised by means of a brief inscription embossed onto a metal tag permanently attached to the sponsored pile. “This could be a personal name, a pet or a group. “A similar appeal launched by the trust 20 years ago funded the fitting of 400 piles on the Darnford section.” Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust

For more information, and to donate, see the trust’s piling appeal page.