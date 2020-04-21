Council chiefs have thanked waste and recycling crews for continuing to keep services in Lichfield and Burntwood running during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lichfield District Council said 40% more waste had been collected in recent weeks due to more people being at home and local tips being shut.

But the local authority said it had still been able to maintain a full service of rubbish collections.

Councillor Liz Little, cabinet member for recycling, said:

“I’m really proud of our joint waste service and the hard work they’re doing maintaining this critical service to the public. “Residents have been really appreciative leaving messages of support for the crews. “I’m also very grateful that residents are playing their part, reducing the amount of tissues they are putting in the recycling following our recent campaign.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

The council has seen a further two loads of recycling rejected due to contaminated waste.

“We do still need to take care on what goes into the blue bins, which should only be glass bottles and jars, plastic bottles, trays and tubs, cans and foil, cartons, paper and card. “Food and drink containers should be empty and rinsed out. “In the last few days, two loads of recycling have been rejected from the recycling plant we use due to contaminated waste being put in blue bins. “I do appreciate the challenge for residents. “We’re all spending a lot more time at home and taking the opportunity to have a clear out and making the most of the good weather by getting to grips with the garden. “The tips being closed does create a problem and I’ll be encouraging the county council to keep the situation under review. “In the meantime, I’m really please we’ve been able to maintain our bulky waste collection for residents to dispose of larger items.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

For more information about what can and can’t go in different bins, visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/bins.