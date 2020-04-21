Lichfield District Council is to begin holding meetings online because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The local authority has suspended gatherings of councillors since the introduction of coronavirus restrictions.

Doug Pullen

But Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, has now confirmed that they would be following Burntwood Town Council’s decision to switch to online meetings.

“Following a revision to the legislation around council meetings, we now have technology in place to hold virtual council meetings online. “The first online meeting will be our planning committee on 5th May, and all of our following meetings will be held online and viewable live by the public. “We will promote them on the council’s website and through our social media channels.” Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The absence of meetings had seen the use of delegated authority to make decisions which would usually be taken by committees or the council as a whole.