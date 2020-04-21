A Lichfield personal trainer has launched an online video to help people keep fit in their own homes.

Raul Romero has joined the Take 5 in the Community campaign launched by city-based retailer Central England Co-op.

The initiative will give members the chance to share their expertise and help with communities.

Raul has offered up his video to give people tips on staying active in their own homes during the coronavirus lockdown.

He has been running free online classes almost every day for the past three weeks, and said he has noticed an increase in the number people wanting to find extra support in such difficult times.