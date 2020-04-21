People in an area of Lichfield have created a pavement activity trail for children to complete during their daily exercise.
The chalk route has appeared outside Streethay Primary School.
It directs participants to carry out activities such as ‘waddle like a penguin’ and ‘buzz like a bee’.
The trail finishes on a rainbow outside the school.
A spokesperson for Streethay Primary School said:
“It’s an amazing adventure trail that’s been created.
“Please come and have a go!”Streethay Primary School spokesperson
Supported by