A new online exhibition hosted by the National Memorial Arboretum is marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day and VJ Day.

Tea for II will look at the role a cuppa played in the lives of people on the frontline and at home.

It will also explore the way VE Day and VJ Day were celebrated.

Buying a cup of tea during the Second World War. Picture: Tea for II

“A comfort of family life, a shared rest from work and a warming treat – a cup of tea is quintessentially British and symbolic of home. “Tea has been a staple part of British culture and it played an important role during the Second World War, both at home and abroad. “For soldiers, sailors and airmen serving abroad, tea was also an important part of their daily routine. “Even in treacherous times, tea helped to boost morale, reminding people of the front line of home, giving them a moment of normality.” National Memorial Arboretum spokesperson

People can visit the online Tea for II exhibition on the National Memorial Arboretum website.