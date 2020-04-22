More than 1,000 businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood have received almost £13million of emergency coronavirus funding so far, councillors have revealed.

Lichfield District Council has distributed the money made available by the Government to help secure companies during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The local authority revealed that £12,970,000 had been paid to 1,072 businesses in the area.

But it said a number of eligible firms had not come forward for either £10,000 small business grants, or hospitality and leisure grants of £25,000.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for investment, economic growth and tourism, said:

“We would like to reach all qualifying businesses we have not heard from so far as quickly as possible to offer this much needed grant support. “If you own or work for a business you believe is eligible, or know someone who does, please encourage them to get in touch. “While businesses are waiting to access other Government support measures, the grant money could prove vital in terms of being able to pay bills and support staff.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

To check if they are eligible, businesses can find the full criteria for the grants and information about other support that is available to companies at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/supportingbusiness.