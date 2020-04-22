Lichfield’s MP has welcomed the news that Yoxall will be getting a new post office.
The facility will open at the Yoxall Village Newsagents on Main Street.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said he welcomed the news the area would be getting a post office back.
“It will be re-opening in a new location – just a third of a mile from its original location.
“While there isn’t an opening date set yet, this is excellent news from the Post Office Limited.
“The branch will offer a wide range of Post Office products and services over longer opening hours.”Michael Fabricant MP
