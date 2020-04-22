The licensee of a Lichfield pub is planning to continue running a stay at home disco to keep locals entertained during the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Wellington Ale House on Birmingham Road is currently closed in line with Government coronavirus guidelines.

But licensee Ed Huggins decided to bring some cheer to local residents by bringing the pubs speaker system outside last week.

After taking requests via the pub’s Facebook page, Ed played DJ ahead of the weekly clap for carers event to play tunes through the sound system as well as streaming them online.

“I’m looking forward to doing it on a weekly basis now as long as the weather is okay. “I hope it keeps people entertained or at least gives them something to look forward to on a Thursday night before the clap for NHS and key workers until we can resume trading.” Ed Huggins

Ed was keen to stress that the pub was not open at the present time either during the disco or at other times.

“We are using the event to encourage people to stay home and enjoy the fun. “The licensing officer has said we are fine to continue and we have had some lovely messages of support from all of our neighbours, so the party will go on every Thursday from 7pm live online as well as from the pub car park.” Ed Huggins, The Wellington Ale House

People can follow the livestream of the Ed’s disco and make requests via the pub’s Facebook page.