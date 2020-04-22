A Lichfield-based retailer is donating £50,000 to a national fundraising campaign.

The Big Night In is being organised by Children in Need and Comic Relief.

The event has been boosted by the donation from Central England Co-op, which will be match-funded by the Government to see the figure rise to £100,000.

The company will also see staff dressed up to mark the event tomorrow (23rd April) – and is encouraging shoppers to support the fundraiser as well.

The Big Night In will air from 7pm on BBC One and will feature famous faces, live music and performances.

Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op’s chief executive, said:

“As a co-operative retailer, we want to make sure we are leading the way for our communities during this difficult time. “This is why we have decided to support the BBC Big Night In by donating £50,000 and getting our stores involved in a great, fun way to help raise the profile of such a great event. “Please, if you can, support this great initiative and help us all to continue to come together and help those in need at this uncertain time.” Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op

Money raised by The Big Night In will be split equally between Comic Relief and Children in Need to support local charities and projects in the UK and their efforts to provide vital emergency support.

Sir Lenny Henry, who is one of the organisers, said:

“I’ve been part of the Comic Relief family for years, and at times like these it’s so important we all come together to support one another, which is why we’ve joined forces with BBC Children in Need for The Big Night In. “We want to shine a light on the amazing things communities are doing and keep you entertained while you can’t leave your homes. “Both charities will be supporting a huge number of smaller charities and projects that will be protecting the most vulnerable people in society, so it’s going to be a brilliant night for a great cause.” Sir Lenny Henry

People can donate and find out more information by visiting The Big Night In website.