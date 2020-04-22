A Lichfield schoolgirl has been doing her best to spread positivity during the coronavirus lockdown.

Isla McCaskie, 10, has produced her own ‘happy news’ publication for neighbours during her daily exercise.

The SS Peter and Pauls Primary School student highlights the things people have to be positive about despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

A copy of Isla’s newsletter

Mum Laura said Isla was already thinking about what to put in her next edition.

“Isla wanted to do something positive for the community in these testing and worrying times. “I hope that it has bought a smile to the local residents faces. “It features things to be thankful for, community news and relaxation techniques to name a few. “She’s already planning her next edition.” Isla McCaskie’s mum Laura

Isla’s newsletter highlights things such as the help of friends and family, along with the access to technology to help people keep in touch with loved ones during the coronavirus outbreak.