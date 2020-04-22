People in Lichfield and Burntwood will be given information on support available during the coronavirus crisis via new bin tags.
Lichfield District Council is introducing the tags to ensure residents who may not have seen details of help online understand what is being offered.
They also include contact details for people who are interested in volunteering to support others during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said:
“We are dedicated to keeping our key services running as smoothly as possible, while also doing as much as we can to support our residents and businesses at this difficult time.
“Most of our residents have access to online services and information, but we do understand that some may not, and this initiative means every one of our residents will know we are here to help and what to do if they need our assistance.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Supported by