A pioneering scheme in Lichfield designed to help vulnerable people during the coronavirus scheme is being launched in other areas.

The Central England Co-op teamed up with Lichfield District Council to ensure local residents were still able to access food and other essential items.

The community hub saw orders delivered by the council and volunteers after the being made up by staff at the company’s Boley Park supermarket.

The scheme has now been rolled out to stores in Derby, Burton and Stafford following the success in Lichfield.

The company is also looking to expand the project further into other stores.

Debbie Robinson, chief executive of Central England Co-op, said:

“Co-operation is key to our communities coming together during this uncertain time and this is why we have linked up with local councils in four areas to launch this pioneering scheme during this uncertain time. “This unique project will see the councils contact vulnerable people in the community and work with us to deliver food and essentials to them. “This is a great example of communities and organisations coming together at a time of need and creating a solution that will make a difference. “We have further plans in place to rapidly roll out this out across other locations to make sure we support as many people as we can in the coming weeks.” Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, added: