A school near Lichfield could be set to reopen almost a year after the bell last rang.

The Abbots Bromley School Parent Group has confirmed that the site will reopen under new ownership.

The High Street school had originally shut its doors after planned investment from overseas failed to materialise.

But the Shaanxi Junzi International Education Investment group has now agreed to reopen the site.

A statement from the Abbots Bromley School Parent Group said:

“We are delighted to confirm that contracts have been exchanged and the school will reopen under new ownership. “Following the school closure in July 2019, the parent group has remained committed to finding a suitable investor to enable the tradition of learning and creativity to continue at Abbots Bromley School. “The parent group approached hundreds of international education providers and can now announce that Shaanxi Junzi International Education Investment Ltd has now purchased the school and is eager to reestablish the tradition of academic excellence and creativity with new state of the art facilities, providing significant resources to allow the school to have an exciting future. “The new owners visited the school last year and were impressed with the beautiful village setting in the heart of the English countryside, the superb sports, dance and equestrian facilities, and the reputation for outstanding academic success and tradition of performing arts.” Abbots Bromley School Parent Group statement

“An exciting future for a very special school with 145 years of history”

The future of the site looked bleak after an auction saw items from across the school sold to bidders around the world following the original decision to shut the facility.

But the parent group said they were now pleased to be looking forward to a planned reopening in September.