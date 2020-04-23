Bosses at a Burntwood supermarket have praised a member of staff for volunteerring to deliver food to customers who could not get out due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Store assistant Claire Hughes has been taking a weekly food shop to the homes of local elderly and vulnerable residents during her spare time.

Claire said she was pleased to be able to give something back to the community.

One of the thank you letters sent to Claire Hughes by customers

“Most of the elderly customers I’ve been helping out are regulars at the store. “I knew they would be self-isolating during the outbreak and would need some assistance getting essential supplies, so I let them know I was able to help if they needed it. “I’ve had the loveliest of letters from the customers expressing their appreciation, which makes it all worthwhile. “I just want to be able to give back during this challenging time and let people know that I care – that’s the best reward for me.” Claire Hughes

Michael Lickorish, area manager at Aldi UK, added: