The 1,000th food parcel made up by a scheme supporting vulnerable residents across Staffordshire is due to be sent out.

Staffordshire County Council has been delivering essential supplies to people without any support network during the coronavirus crisis.

The milestone parcel will be among the latest batch sent out to distribution centres across the county.

Cllr Alan White, deputy leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It has been a remarkable effort to get this operation up and running in such a short space of time and I thank everyone involved, including the volunteers who are helping make up the individual parcels. “These deliveries are helping save lives and reducing pressure on the NHS by allowing vulnerable people to stay at home and follow medical advice to stay safe.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The parcels contain basic items such as tinned vegetables, meat, fish and fruit, baked beans, tea and coffee, rice, pasta, cereals, porridge and toilet rolls, as well as sugar, pasta and long-life milk.

The council says it is anticipating having to deliver up to 20,000 parcels over a 12 week period.

Once a delivery is organised, vulnerable residents are being put in touch with local voluntary organisations that can offer further support.

Anyone who requires help can call the county council on 0300 111 8050 or click here for information.