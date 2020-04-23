Lichfield crooner Tony Christie is set to join a remake of comedian Peter Kay’s video for his hit Amarillo as part of a national fundraising event.

The Big Night In takes place tonight (23rd April) to raise funds for Comic Relief and Children in Need.

Broadcast on BBC 1 from 7pm, the event will feature performances and appearances from a number of celebrities.

The highlight is expected to be the remake of the video, which originally featured a host of celebrities alongside the Phoenix Nights star.

Tony is also set to make an appearance in the remake, alongside a new batch of celebs and people who have been submitting their ‘Amarillo stomp’ videos on social media.