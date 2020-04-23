Lichfield crooner Tony Christie is set to join a remake of comedian Peter Kay’s video for his hit Amarillo as part of a national fundraising event.
The Big Night In takes place tonight (23rd April) to raise funds for Comic Relief and Children in Need.
Broadcast on BBC 1 from 7pm, the event will feature performances and appearances from a number of celebrities.
The highlight is expected to be the remake of the video, which originally featured a host of celebrities alongside the Phoenix Nights star.
Tony is also set to make an appearance in the remake, alongside a new batch of celebs and people who have been submitting their ‘Amarillo stomp’ videos on social media.
“I’m looking forward to The Big Night In on BBC 1 – it’s exactly what we all need during this time.”Tony Christie
Supported by
All these videos and then this. I think we’ve suffered enough now.
Leave a comment