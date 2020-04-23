Lichfield’s annual St George’s Court at the Guildhall might have been cancelled, but the city’s official ale tasters ensured part of the ceremony took place.

The historic event dates back to the 1600s when residents were compelled to attend to sort out the area’s business.

But the coronavirus outbreak means the light-hearted modern version could not go ahead.

Ale tasters Colin Ablitt and Nick Sedgwick opted to produce their annual report online…once they’d sorted out the technology.