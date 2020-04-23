The Mayor of Lichfield has thanked residents for their efforts during the coronavirus lockdown.
Cllr Deborah Baker used a St George’s Day message to pay tribute to people for continuing to support efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
She said:
“Happy St George’s Day from the Mayor and Sheriff of Lichfield.
“We thank everyone for observing the lockdown and physical distancing rules, and continuing to protect yourselves and our great city from this new ‘dragon’.”Cllr Deborah Baker, Mayor of Lichfield
