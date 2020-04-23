Staff at St Giles Hospice have been given the thumbs up by comedian Peter Kay.

The funnyman shared their version of his video to Tony Christie hit Amarillo.

The original proved a smash hit with appearances from the likes of Brian May, William Roache, Jim Bowen and Geoffrey Hayes.

But now the Phoenix Nights funnyman is recreating the video as part of The Big Night In fundraiser in aid of Comic Relief and Children in Need.

His new version will air as part of the BBC 1 event from 7pm tonight (23rd April) and will feature submissions from members of the public.

Kay has been sharing some of his favourite submissions – including one from the team at St Giles Hospice.