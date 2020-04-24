Businesses across Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked for their views about what support they need during the coronavirus crisis.

A survey has been launched by the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Local Enterprise Partnership, Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce, Staffordshire County Council and Stoke-on-Trent City Council.

The organisations say they are keen to understand more about how COVID-19 is impacting on local companies.

Philip Atkins

Staffordshire County Council leader, Cllr Philip Atkins, said:

“Support for our businesses has always been a priority for the county council and our partners. This of course is an incredibly difficult time for them. “Their feedback is critical in helping us to direct our help and resources to ensure their long-term stability as we move from the response to COVID-19 through recovery to a renewal of our economy.” Cllr Philip Atkins, Staffordshire County Council

The survey can be completed online.

Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Local Enterprise Partnership chairman Alun Rogers said: