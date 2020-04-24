Foster carers in Lichfield and Burntwood are being given an extra allowance to help them look after young people during the coronavirus.

Staffordshire County Council said its 450 foster households would receive the additional support due to the extra costs of having children and young adults at home all the time during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Carers are also being provided online training and virtual support groups have been created.

Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said:

“Our foster carers do a remarkable job at the best of times providing a loving, stable home for those in need of support at a vulnerable time. “At the moment it’s tough for everyone – and that includes our foster carers, who can face extra practical and emotional challenges at a time like this, so we are doing all we can to support them and the children and young people they care for while they stay at home.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

As well as front line support, the council said work was continuing behind the scenes with annual reviews and approvals.

At the same time the council is still recruiting new foster carers and is currently processing new inquiries and providing initial online training for those currently being accepted into the system.

“A wide range of people are able to offer foster homes and there is no such thing as a typical foster carer – we need people from all kinds of backgrounds and we always have a particular need for those who can help older children and larger sibling groups. “We are still seeing people expressing an interest and it’s important that we keep the wheels turning so that when this difficult time passes we still have the right number of carers to help vulnerable children and young people and we won’t be in the difficult position of trying to manage a backlog.” Cllr Mark Foster, Staffordshire County Council

Anyone interested in becoming a foster carer can find out more online or call 0800 169 2061.