A Lichfield music teacher decided to step up his appreciation for the NHS with a live guitar performance.

Nigel Flint decided to join those taking part in the clap for carers on Giles Road last night (23rd April) with a musical interlude of his own.

His guitar and amp were used to complement the applause, with percussion provided by those banging their pots and pans to support frontline care workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Nigel’s wife Sarah said: