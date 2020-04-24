A Lichfield schoolgirl has taken on sporting challenges to raise money for the NHS after being inspired by Captain Tom Moore.

Carleyna Wright set herself a range of targets to complete during lockdown.

The Lichfield Cathedral School pupil has already raised more than £600 for NHS Charities Together.

Carleyna tackled tasks based around football and hockey, as well as a running challenge which saw her cover almost 5km in her garden.

A Lichfield Cathedral School spokesperson said:

“Inspired by Captain Tom, Carleyna asked friends and family for sponsorship and she has raised over £600 which is brilliant.

“As a school we are very proud of her efforts.”

People can still donate via an online fundraising page.

