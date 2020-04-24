Lichfield singer Tony Christie has taken part in a remake of the video for his hit song Amarillo in aid of a charity fundraiser.

Comedian Peter Kay’s famous video saw famous faces replaced with key workers and members of the public who had sent in clips of themselves marching along to the music.

But Tony returned for the new version of the video – but wasn’t wearing the funnyman’s oversized purple suit this time around.

It's the moment we were all waiting for. @peterkay_co_uk's infamous 'The Road To Amarillo' dance… Got a Great British makeover!! #BigNightInAmarillo



We are absolutely bowled away by your generosity tonight. It's not too late to donate if you want to: https://t.co/7eQ9POhG7o pic.twitter.com/KuVBfxzIHv — Comic Relief (@comicrelief) April 23, 2020

The charity event raised more than £27million for Comic Relief and Children in Need.

The BBC 1 showcase also featured performances by Catherine Tate, Little Britain and the cast of EastEnders.