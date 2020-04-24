Police and fire chiefs are urging Lichfield and Burntwood not to get complacent and breach coronavirus guidelines.

With warm weather expected to continue over the weekend, Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service are asking residents to continue to heed the stay at home advice.

They are also reminding people to exercise near to their homes rather than travelling to beauty spots.

Staffordshire Police’s Chief Constable Gareth Morgan said:

“We want to thank the vast majority of people in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent who have been brilliant and followed the Government guidelines which are designed to stop the spread of COVID-19, protect the NHS and save lives. “Our guidance has been clear since the restrictions were introduced and we are urging people to continue to stay at home and save lives, and when taking their daily exercise to do so in their local area and only with members of their own household. “Now is not the time for people to be making unnecessary journeys. “We don’t want a tiny minority to undo all the efforts and sacrifices already made by so many people to stop the spread of this disease and to save lives.” Gareth Morgan, Staffordshire Police

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service has already sent a warning to residents not to be tempted to burn rubbish or start garden fires during warm weather.

Chief Fire Officer, Becci Bryant, added: