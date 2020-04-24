Efforts to restore the Lichfield Canal are being boosted thanks to efforts on the other side of the Atlantic.

Ohio resident Tony Harding is raising money for the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust by walking the length of the tow path around his garden.

Once the walk is complete, he will have circumnavigated his garden 360 times.

The fundraiser came about as Tony’s wife Sandra is a niece of Eric Wood, one of the founders of the trust.

“We regularly come to Whittington to help with the Easter coffee morning. “Unfortunately as we now live in the USA I am not able to help by giving time as a volunteer so I thought that doing this walk would be a way to contribute something to the trust. “The worst part of walking a virtual towpath is that there are no pubs along the way.” Tony Harding

To make a donation and read more on Tony’s progress visit his Facebook page.