A wildlife group has welcomed confirmation that work on an ancient woodland in Lichfield to make way for HS2 will not take place this Spring.

The controversial work would have seen soil relocation taking place in the Fulfen Wood area ahead of construction of the high speed rail line.

The move was criticised by Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant who said any hope of success for such a project to preserve ancient woodland would not work if carried out at this time of year.

The Staffordshire Wildlife Trust had warned that any work would be a disaster for nesting birds and other species if it was carried out in the Spring.

But the group says the work – which will also involve cutting down trees – the trust says it has now been confirmed that the work will not take place for the time being.

David Cadman, senior conservation manager for Staffordshire Wildlife Trust, said: