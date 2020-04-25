Council chiefs have confirmed Burntwood Cemetery will be reopened.

The site has been closed since the introduction of social distancing guidelines following the coronavirus outbreak.

But despite Government calls for parks and cemeteries to remain open, Burntwood Town Council had opted to keep the site shut until further formal advice was received.

However, the council now says it will reopen on Saturday and Sundays between 9am and 5om.

A spokesperson for the town council said: