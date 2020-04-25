A driver has been arrested after his car was stopped on the M6 Toll near Lichfield.
The Citroen was stopped by officers who noticed it travelling at “excessive speed”.
The car was found to have no insurance and a search of the vehicle found a large quantity of cash which the driver could not account for.
A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police’s Road Policing Unit said:
“The car was stopped for excessive speed and sitting in lane two.
“Following a search a large amount of cash was found which could not be accounted for.
“The driver was arrested and the car seized.”Staffordshire Police Road Policing Unit spokesperson
