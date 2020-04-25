Drivers in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to help reduce the strain on emergency services during the coronavirus crisis.

Staffordshire Police and the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership have urged people to only make essential journeys and observe speed limits.

It comes after reports of motorists driving at excessive speeds in hotspots around the county.



Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Simon Tweats said:

“We are committed to making our roads safer in Staffordshire, reducing the likelihood of road traffic collisions, specifically at locations where drivers are known to be speeding.



“The Government advice is to stay at home and save lives. If you do need to go out for an essential journey then please help reduce the strain on the emergency services by taking extra care.” Simon Tweats, Staffordshire Police

Cllr Helen Fisher, speaking on behalf of the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership, said avoiding the potential for accidents was crucial.