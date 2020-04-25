A Lichfield dancer hasn’t let lockdown prevent her from winning a place at a prestigious performing arts school.

Isabelle Ogden, who dances with Elite Academy, was forced to submit a video audition for Laine Theatre Arts after coronavirus measures meant she could not impress in person.

Isabelle Ogden

But the 17-year-old’s talent still shone through after she won a fully-funded place for the three year course which is due to start in September.

Donna Wilcox, principal of Elite Academy, said:

“We are so proud of Isabelle and all of her achievements – she has worked so hard continuously.

“She has been awarded places at quite a few top London colleges but this was her first choice if lucky enough to get a place – and under such difficult circumstances it’s amazing news.”

Donna Wilcox, Elite Academy

Isabelle will now study for her Level 4 Dance teaching diploma with the Lichfield-based school before taking up her place.

Vice principal Charlotte Davies said:

“Isabelle works incredibly hard in the studio and out and is a special young lady who we will miss when she leaves.

“Getting her diploma will be a lovely end to her time with us after all these years.”

Charlotte Davies, Elite Academy

Despite the lockdown, Elite Academy is still teaching dancers.

Donna added:

“It’s our 21st birthday this year and although it’s clearly going to be a tough one, we are conducting a full timetable virtually and the support has been fantastic.

“News like Isabelle securing her place just shows there are rainbows.”

Donna Wilcox, Elite Academy

Supported by

Founder of LichfieldLive and editor of the site.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *