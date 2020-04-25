A Lichfield dancer hasn’t let lockdown prevent her from winning a place at a prestigious performing arts school.
Isabelle Ogden, who dances with Elite Academy, was forced to submit a video audition for Laine Theatre Arts after coronavirus measures meant she could not impress in person.
But the 17-year-old’s talent still shone through after she won a fully-funded place for the three year course which is due to start in September.
Donna Wilcox, principal of Elite Academy, said:
“We are so proud of Isabelle and all of her achievements – she has worked so hard continuously.
“She has been awarded places at quite a few top London colleges but this was her first choice if lucky enough to get a place – and under such difficult circumstances it’s amazing news.”Donna Wilcox, Elite Academy
Isabelle will now study for her Level 4 Dance teaching diploma with the Lichfield-based school before taking up her place.
Vice principal Charlotte Davies said:
“Isabelle works incredibly hard in the studio and out and is a special young lady who we will miss when she leaves.
“Getting her diploma will be a lovely end to her time with us after all these years.”Charlotte Davies, Elite Academy
Despite the lockdown, Elite Academy is still teaching dancers.
Donna added:
“It’s our 21st birthday this year and although it’s clearly going to be a tough one, we are conducting a full timetable virtually and the support has been fantastic.
“News like Isabelle securing her place just shows there are rainbows.”Donna Wilcox, Elite Academy
