A report has backed plans for new homes on land in Fradley.

The proposal would see eight new properties built on a site alongside Turnbull Road.

Objections were raised by Fradley and Streethay Parish Council on the grounds of it constituting over-development of the land and highways concerns.

But a report to Lichfield District council’s planning committee has urged councillors to approve the scheme.

“It is considered that the proposed new dwellings would relate well to the existing form of development in the area and would not detract from the character and appearance of the street scene or the surrounding area. “The parish council’s comments regarding increased traffic movements are noted, however these are considered by the Highways Authority to be negligible. “Additional road safety data and plans have been provided as part of the submission of the application which have been reviewed by the Staffordshire County Council Highways team and have been found to be satisfactory.” Report to the planning committee at Lichfield District Council

The report is due to be heard at an online meeting of the planning committee on 5th May.