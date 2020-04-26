Boaters in Lichfield are being given an extension on their licence fees due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Canal and River Trust said those which were due to expire at the end of April will be extended until the end of May.

Chief executive Richard Parry said the situation was being kept under review.

“Of course none of us knows yet how long this disruption will continue, and so it is difficult to anticipate how much boating we’ll be able to do this year. “It is vital that all boats remain licensed so that we avoid all the possible legal issues that would arise if boats were out of licence. “So as an interim measure we are extending all licences that are due to expire at the end of April by one month to run until the end of May. “All other current boat licences will be similarly extended by a month from their current expiry date. “I urge people to continue to renew licences – we will look at the situation again in a month’s time when we hope that the full extent of the disruption will be much clearer.” Richard Parry, Canal and River Trust

Mr Parry said he urged boaters who could afford to do so to make a donation to help the organisation through a tough time.

The trust has already furloughed around a third of staff.