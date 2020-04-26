A councillor is urging people in Lichfield and Burntwood to stay mentally and physically fit during lockdown.

Cllr Alan White, cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing at Staffordshire County Council, made his comments as the country continues to live with coronavirus social distancing measures.

He said it was important people keep themselves active in readiness for life to return to normal.

“While we’re rightly preoccupied with staying safe at the moment, while we are at home for a long time there is an element of use it or lose it – particularly for older people. “As lockdown continues it’s easy to become a little bored and let things start to slide so we should be scheduling some appropriate physical exercise every day and keeping ourselves mentally active too so that when this lockdown is lifted everyone is fit and ready and able to get back to normal.” Cllr Alan White

Cllr White said residents could use housework or their daily exercise to keep their bodies active.

And for children, the Joe Joe Wicks daily workout is also an option.